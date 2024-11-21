Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 28th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.