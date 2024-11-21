Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 28th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39.
About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
