Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $227,000 Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,946,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,779,000 after buying an additional 2,415,234 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,275,000 after acquiring an additional 575,166 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $65,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $95,903.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,390.40. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,954,112 shares of company stock worth $2,113,449,139 in the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DELL opened at $133.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.67. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

