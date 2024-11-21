Q1 Earnings Estimate for Valvoline Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Valvoline in a report released on Tuesday, November 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Valvoline’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Valvoline from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of VVV opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.46. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.99.

Valvoline declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 92.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 57.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,617.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

