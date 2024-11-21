Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich Sells 725 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $95,903.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,390.40. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50.

DELL opened at $133.93 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.71 and a 200-day moving average of $126.67.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,180,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,911.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Mizuho began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Fox Advisors raised Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

