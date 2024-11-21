RC365 (LON:RCGH) Trading Up 20% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of RC365 Holding plc (LON:RCGH – Get Free Report) were up 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Approximately 1,756,823 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 269% from the average daily volume of 476,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

The company has a market cap of £2.41 million, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.08.

RC365 Holding plc, an investment holding company, operates as a fintech solutions service provider in China and Hong Kong. Its payment gateway solutions (online and offline) include secure payment gateway services to facilitate the banking needs of the Asian community for cross-border payment services; and IT support and security services consist of IT technical support services, cyber security consultation services, and portal support services to its clients.

