Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.95 and last traded at $56.95. Approximately 872,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,660,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.85.

Realty Income Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.06.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 300.96%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. This trade represents a 48.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of O. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 15.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 22.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 14.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 217,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after acquiring an additional 27,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

