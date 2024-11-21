Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cameco (CCO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cameco (TSE: CCO):

11/19/2024 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$86.00.

11/8/2024 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$84.00.

11/8/2024 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$80.00 to C$90.00.

11/8/2024 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$85.00 to C$87.00.

10/24/2024 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$74.00 to C$85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/4/2024 – Cameco was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/24/2024 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$75.00 to C$78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cameco Stock Up 0.4 %

TSE:CCO opened at C$80.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of C$48.71 and a twelve month high of C$83.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.31.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.49, for a total value of C$239,666.00. Also, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 14,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.98, for a total transaction of C$1,124,678.76. Insiders have sold 19,462 shares of company stock worth $1,514,725 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

