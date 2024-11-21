Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Trip.com Group (TCOM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM):

11/20/2024 – Trip.com Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/20/2024 – Trip.com Group had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $75.40 to $80.80. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/20/2024 – Trip.com Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/19/2024 – Trip.com Group was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/19/2024 – Trip.com Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $56.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2024 – Trip.com Group was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2024 – Trip.com Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $72.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – Trip.com Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Trip.com Group is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Trip.com Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $66.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Trip.com Group was downgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2024 – Trip.com Group was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/7/2024 – Trip.com Group was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie to a “strong-buy” rating.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,821,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,432. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.37. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $69.67.

Get Tripcom Group Limited alerts:

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 322.1% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 72.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $66,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tripcom Group Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripcom Group Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.