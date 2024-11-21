Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Trip.com Group (TCOM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM):
- 11/20/2024 – Trip.com Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/20/2024 – Trip.com Group had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $75.40 to $80.80. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/20/2024 – Trip.com Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/19/2024 – Trip.com Group was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 11/19/2024 – Trip.com Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $56.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/19/2024 – Trip.com Group was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/19/2024 – Trip.com Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $72.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2024 – Trip.com Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2024 – Trip.com Group is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/10/2024 – Trip.com Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $66.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/8/2024 – Trip.com Group was downgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/8/2024 – Trip.com Group was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/7/2024 – Trip.com Group was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie to a “strong-buy” rating.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,821,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,432. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.37. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $69.67.
Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
