Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Malibu Boats (MBUU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU):

11/2/2024 – Malibu Boats was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

11/1/2024 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Malibu Boats was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Malibu Boats had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Malibu Boats Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $40.55 on Thursday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.33 million. Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 43.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

