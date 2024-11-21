Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Malibu Boats (MBUU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU):
- 11/2/2024 – Malibu Boats was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 11/1/2024 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2024 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2024 – Malibu Boats was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/1/2024 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2024 – Malibu Boats had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.
Malibu Boats Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ MBUU opened at $40.55 on Thursday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.36.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.33 million. Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
