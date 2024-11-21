Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) COO Sells $4,270,957.29 in Stock

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total transaction of $4,270,957.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,542,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,635,015.41. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Reddit Stock Down 0.6 %

Reddit stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.27. 5,495,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,884,696. Reddit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $139.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.49.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.23. Reddit had a negative net margin of 47.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.54%. The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.61 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Reddit, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Reddit during the third quarter valued at $85,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDDT. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Reddit from $84.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Reddit from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

