Reviewing Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) & Alabama Aircraft Industries (OTCMKTS:AAIIQ)

Alabama Aircraft Industries (OTCMKTS:AAIIQ – Get Free Report) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alabama Aircraft Industries and Joby Aviation”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Alabama Aircraft Industries alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alabama Aircraft Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Joby Aviation $1.03 million 4,649.96 -$513.05 million ($0.70) -8.94

Alabama Aircraft Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Joby Aviation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alabama Aircraft Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Joby Aviation 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alabama Aircraft Industries and Joby Aviation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Joby Aviation has a consensus price target of $8.35, indicating a potential upside of 33.39%. Given Joby Aviation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Joby Aviation is more favorable than Alabama Aircraft Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Alabama Aircraft Industries and Joby Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alabama Aircraft Industries N/A N/A N/A Joby Aviation -42,844.57% -51.76% -42.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.5% of Joby Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Alabama Aircraft Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Joby Aviation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Joby Aviation beats Alabama Aircraft Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alabama Aircraft Industries

(Get Free Report)

Alabama Aircraft Industries, Inc provides aircraft maintenance and modification services to the United States government, foreign governments, and military customers. Its services include maintenance and modification of military transport, tanker, and petrol aircraft airframes; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, such as complete airframe maintenance and repair, and custom air frame design and modification. The company’s services also comprise scheduled and unscheduled maintenance; interior refurbishment and reconfiguration; lavatory, galley, airstair, and auxiliary fuel tank installations; aging aircraft inspection; structural and accident damage repair; manufacturing and parts fabrication; composite repair; service bulletin and AD compliance; component repair and overhaul; EPA approved stripping and painting; CPCP; non-destructive testing; avionics upgrades and installation; and FAA repair station RJ1R454K. Its principal services performed under military contracts are programmed depot maintenance, aircraft modifications, aircraft stripping and painting, rewiring, parts fabrication, engineering support services, system integration of component upgrades, and modification of fixed wing aircrafts. In addition, the company offers airframe corrosion prevention and control, rewiring, and component overhauls, as well as structural, avionics, and other systems modification services. It provides its services directly as a prime contractor or indirectly as a sub- contractor. The company was formerly known as Pemco Aviation Group, Inc. and changed its name to Alabama Aircraft Industries Inc. in September 2007. Alabama Aircraft Industries, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama. On Nov 3, 2011, the voluntary petition of Alabama Aircraft Industries, Inc., along with its affiliates, for reorganization under Ch 11 was converted to Ch 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Feb 15, 2011.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides. Joby Aviation, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Alabama Aircraft Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alabama Aircraft Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.