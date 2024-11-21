Robert P. Farrell Sells 644 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) insider Robert P. Farrell sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $14,966.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,698.32. This represents a 2.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TTM Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 22.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Stories

