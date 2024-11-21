Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.93.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32.

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $1,165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,193,525.50. The trade was a 13.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 876,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $10,354,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,179,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,160,011.56. This trade represents a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,577,309 shares of company stock valued at $42,151,184 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 146.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

