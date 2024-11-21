Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,546 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $33,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 10,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $735,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,794.32. This represents a 10.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,129.97. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,120 shares of company stock worth $1,209,993 in the last 90 days. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ROL shares. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rollins

Rollins Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ROL opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.15 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.