Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMFL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 177.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

