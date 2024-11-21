Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

