RW Investment Management LLC Has $56.62 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

RW Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,357,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,430 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 7.0% of RW Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RW Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $56,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,041.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 255,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 233,067 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 211,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

