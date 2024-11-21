Ryan Schaffer Sells 12,500 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,237.50. This trade represents a 7.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ryan Schaffer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Ryan Schaffer sold 2,667 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $6,080.76.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Ryan Schaffer sold 12,500 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $28,375.00.
Expensify Trading Up 10.8 %
NASDAQ EXFY opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $3.12.
Separately, JMP Securities raised shares of Expensify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
