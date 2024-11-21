Ryan Schaffer Sells 12,500 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,237.50. This trade represents a 7.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryan Schaffer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Expensify alerts:

On Monday, September 16th, Ryan Schaffer sold 2,667 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $6,080.76.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Ryan Schaffer sold 12,500 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $28,375.00.

Expensify Trading Up 10.8 %

NASDAQ EXFY opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $3.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 68,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,730 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expensify by 40.7% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 66,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 19,157 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 100.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 44,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 22,504 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Expensify by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 28,731 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Expensify during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities raised shares of Expensify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXFY

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.