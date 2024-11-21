Salman Hassan Khan Sells 16,700 Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,029,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,187,010.60. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Salman Hassan Khan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of MARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $292,250.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of MARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00.

MARA stock opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 5.52. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.67.

MARA ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MARA in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MARA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of MARA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 79,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MARA by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,157,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,115,000 after acquiring an additional 378,542 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in MARA by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MARA during the third quarter valued at $1,072,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MARA in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

