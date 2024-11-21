Sanjay Datta Sells 1,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,896.08. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 11th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $119,310.00.
- On Monday, October 28th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $77,550.00.
- On Monday, October 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $80,715.00.
- On Monday, October 14th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $73,020.00.
- On Monday, October 7th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $61,935.00.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.
- On Monday, September 16th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $51,630.00.
- On Monday, September 9th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $52,275.00.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $62,655.00.
Upstart Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $70.40 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $86.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -36.48 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.10.
Institutional Trading of Upstart
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UPST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Upstart
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Upstart
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- NVIDIA Growth Slows: So What? The Uptrend Will Continue
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Medtronic: A Dividend Aristocrat Powering Up for 2025 and Beyond
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Robinhood’s 330% Surge: Sustainable Rally or Bull Market Mirage?
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.