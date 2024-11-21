Sanjay Datta Sells 1,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,896.08. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $119,310.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $77,550.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $80,715.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $73,020.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $61,935.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $51,630.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $52,275.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $62,655.00.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $70.40 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $86.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -36.48 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,246,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,886,000 after purchasing an additional 754,416 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Upstart by 689.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 589,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,566,000 after purchasing an additional 514,400 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 63.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 725,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,031,000 after buying an additional 282,481 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 1,792.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 277,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 4,087.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 227,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

