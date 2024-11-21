Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.21. 105,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 699,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 255.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the third quarter valued at $670,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 184.7% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the third quarter valued at $75,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

