Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Creekside Partners

Creekside Partners lowered its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Creekside Partners’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,769 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 450,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after buying an additional 23,604 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 816,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,612,000 after buying an additional 38,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,177,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,232,000 after buying an additional 46,086 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.93.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

