Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 568,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 120,133 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $18,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Ichor in the first quarter valued at $67,106,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ichor in the first quarter valued at $36,971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ichor by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,743,000 after acquiring an additional 176,970 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the second quarter valued at about $6,382,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 322.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after buying an additional 125,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $211.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

