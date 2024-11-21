Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,651,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,418 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $14,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 391.6% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 124,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 99,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,942,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,010,000 after purchasing an additional 84,689 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 730,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 387.1% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 168,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $669.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.74.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $394.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Chad D. Marquardt purchased 5,300 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,096.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. This trade represents a 53.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

