Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $14,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 633.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Insulet by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 138.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PODD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.27.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $266.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $160.19 and a 12 month high of $279.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.62.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

