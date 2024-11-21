Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $17.07 Million Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,825 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 145,585 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $17,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $590,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,427 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $827,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 354.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,610 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 33,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 168.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,185 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 49,682 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,791.50. This represents a 10.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $34,023.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,835.58. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LPX opened at $111.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $117.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.88.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 17.93%.
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.
