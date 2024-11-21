Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $19.08 Million Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 403,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,075,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,552,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,523,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,760,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,153,000 after purchasing an additional 186,765 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,867,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,409 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,859,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.46.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

BAM opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.74. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $58.53. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.69% and a return on equity of 85.03%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.51%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

