Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,839 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $11,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 305.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 286.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 75.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. This trade represents a 72.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $2,625,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,422.60. The trade was a 78.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $99.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $82.21 and a one year high of $112.38. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.19.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

