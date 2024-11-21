Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes $20.35 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 41,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $5,271,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 28,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 320.1% in the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 0.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 858,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $114,205,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This represents a 23.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $544.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Argus upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.16.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $512.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $505.90 and a 200-day moving average of $472.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $470.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $404.32 and a twelve month high of $534.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

