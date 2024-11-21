SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.8 million square metres of space (116 million square feet) valued at £20.6 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

