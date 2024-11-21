Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.88 and last traded at $72.88, with a volume of 6574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.96.

Seneca Foods Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $494.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seneca Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

