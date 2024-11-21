SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
SenesTech Price Performance
Shares of SNES stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. SenesTech has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About SenesTech
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SenesTech
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.