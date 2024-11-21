SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

SenesTech Price Performance

Shares of SNES stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. SenesTech has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

