Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.67, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.
Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Senior from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.
