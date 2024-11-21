Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Trading 6.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.53. 1,751,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 9,419,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SERV shares. Aegis upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on Serve Robotics
Serve Robotics Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000.
Serve Robotics Company Profile
Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Serve Robotics
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- NVIDIA Growth Slows: So What? The Uptrend Will Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.