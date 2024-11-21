Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Shares Up 5% – Here’s What Happened

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $11.63. Approximately 322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.
Servotronics Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 million, a PE ratio of 232.65 and a beta of 0.54.
Insider Activity at Servotronics
In related news, insider James C. Takacs sold 3,500 shares of Servotronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $43,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,568.15. The trade was a 21.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Servotronics Company Profile
Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets servo-control components and other technology products for aerospace, military, and medical applications in the United States and internationally. It offers high-performance servo valves, including torque motor, hydraulic, and pneumatic valves. The company offers its products to products are sold to commercial aerospace, government, medical, and industrial markets.
