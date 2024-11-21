Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Shares Up 5% – Here’s What Happened

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $11.63. Approximately 322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Servotronics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 million, a PE ratio of 232.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity at Servotronics

In related news, insider James C. Takacs sold 3,500 shares of Servotronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $43,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,568.15. The trade was a 21.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Servotronics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Servotronics stock. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Servotronics, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVT Free Report ) by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Servotronics worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets servo-control components and other technology products for aerospace, military, and medical applications in the United States and internationally. It offers high-performance servo valves, including torque motor, hydraulic, and pneumatic valves. The company offers its products to products are sold to commercial aerospace, government, medical, and industrial markets.

