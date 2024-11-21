Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.20

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shires Income Stock Down 0.0 %
SHRS stock opened at GBX 233.99 ($2.96) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 236.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 239.35. The stock has a market cap of £96.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5,849.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90. Shires Income has a twelve month low of GBX 207.95 ($2.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 253 ($3.20).
Shires Income Company Profile
