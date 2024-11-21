Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.600-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Shoe Carnival also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

SCVL opened at $33.48 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.45 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Separately, Williams Trading increased their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shoe Carnival

About Shoe Carnival

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.