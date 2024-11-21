SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Anthony J. Recupero Sells 3,937 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,937 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $49,606.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,780.40. This trade represents a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of SIBN stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 217,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,037. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $509.57 million, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,670 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in SI-BONE by 810.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,139,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,756 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,060,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 128,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

