SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

SRV.UN stock opened at C$12.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.77. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$11.40 and a 52-week high of C$17.00.

Get SIR Royalty Income Fund alerts:

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.