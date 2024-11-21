SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
SRV.UN stock opened at C$12.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.77. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$11.40 and a 52-week high of C$17.00.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile
