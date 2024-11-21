Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.10 and last traded at $102.09, with a volume of 98282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $616.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 40,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $3,554,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,716,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,415,355. The trade was a 1.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 10,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $899,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,771.80. This represents a 21.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,666,600. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyline Champion

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 64,229 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 6.9% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000.

About Skyline Champion

(Get Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.