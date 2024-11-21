Smithfield Trust Co Boosts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,786 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,891,000 after acquiring an additional 421,161 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,640,000 after purchasing an additional 179,503 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,058,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,597,000 after buying an additional 97,286 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,569,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,315,000 after buying an additional 286,820 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,252,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,370,000 after buying an additional 454,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 24.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $77.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.40.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

