Smithfield Trust Co Has $6.61 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,973,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,868 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after purchasing an additional 723,492 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after buying an additional 585,598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,251,000 after purchasing an additional 66,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,716,000 after buying an additional 1,859,907 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.72 and its 200-day moving average is $107.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

