Smithfield Trust Co Has $9.19 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $158.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.66 and its 200-day moving average is $171.16. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.85 and a 1 year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

