Smithfield Trust Co Makes New Investment in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 788.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,371,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,217 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2,557.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 651,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,516,000 after buying an additional 627,233 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,875,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 630,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after buying an additional 165,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,888,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.00 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.07.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.