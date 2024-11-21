Smithfield Trust Co Purchases 1,717 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTHR. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 155,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,338,000 after purchasing an additional 75,623 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,369,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

VTHR stock opened at $263.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.56 and a 12 month high of $267.35.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.785 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.