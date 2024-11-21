Smithfield Trust Co Sells 1,059 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Smithfield Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $593.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $580.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $557.68. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $454.06 and a 52-week high of $603.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.