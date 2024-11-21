Smithfield Trust Co Sells 2,977 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $177.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.92 and a 200-day moving average of $167.73. The company has a market cap of $126.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $141.31 and a one year high of $180.06.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

