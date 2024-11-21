Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 91.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Snowflake by 19,399.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,144 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,957,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 974,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,656,000 after buying an additional 660,168 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 471.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 761,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,489,000 after buying an additional 628,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 90.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,265,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,938,000 after acquiring an additional 600,469 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Down 0.9 %

Snowflake stock opened at $129.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.89. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SNOW. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. HSBC upgraded Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $715,051.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,877,196.65. This trade represents a 2.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,811,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 706,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,354,801.35. The trade was a 2.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,061,544 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.