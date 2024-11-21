SouthState Corp Buys 1,007 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 151.6% in the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.08 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

