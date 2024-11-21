Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA) Director Acquires C$109,440.00 in Stock

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) Director Lembit Janes purchased 912,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,440.00.

Lembit Janes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Lembit Janes purchased 268,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,877.50.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Lembit Janes purchased 180,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,782.50.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Performance

CVE:SPA opened at C$0.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.87.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

